Athiya Shetty reacts to wedding rumours with KL Rahul, says 'not moving in with anyone...'

File Photo

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for a while, though neither has confirmed it. As per rumors, the couple is planning to marry later this year. According to a recent media report, the two would live together in a rented 4BHK apartment in Mumbai after their marriage. Athiya has now debunked the rumours. She has stated that she will only be moving into a new house with her parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty.

Athiya stated the new home is for her and her family while speaking at an occasion. TOI quoted her saying, “I am not moving in with anyone but my parents!". The Mubarakan star also refused to address any questions about her wedding, saying that she doesn't mind if people think whatever they want about it.

Athiya's brother Ahan, who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap in December 2021, has refuted these wedding rumours in an interview saying that there are no such plans.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ahan said, "Hum har saal Eid celebration apne Abbu yani Nana ke yahan karte hain. Us mauke par dinner hum wahi karte hain. Raha sawaal shaadi ka toh kisi tara ki koi taiyaari toh hai nahi" (We celebrate Eid each year at our maternal grandfather Abbu's place, that is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made)."



Suniel Shetty's son added, "Aisa kuch nahi hai, yeh sab afwaahein hain. Shaadi ho hi nahi rahi toh koi date kaise de sakte hain. Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. Immediate aane wale mahino mein bhi shaadi ki koi planning nahi hai (There is no such thing, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? There has been no engagement and there is no such plan in the near future. There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well)."