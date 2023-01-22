Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will meet media after their wedding tomorrow, confirms Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty-KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty/File photos

Amid the wedding rumours of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, the actress's father Suniel Shetty officially confirmed that the couple is going to tie the knot on Monday, January 23, at the veteran actor's farmhouse in Khandala. Suniel met the paparazzi outside the wedding venue on Sunday and said that the couple will meet the media after their wedding tomorrow.

In the video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the 61-year-old actor is seen coming out of his car and telling the paps, "Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko, Apne jis tareke se pyaar dikhya uske liye bahut bahut thank you (We are coming tomorrow. I'll bring the kids tomorrow. The way you have all shown love towards them, thank you a lot)."

Meanwhile, the Shetty family farmhouse in Khandala, built over a hilltop, was decked up with lights in a video shared by the paparazzi accounts last night. Also, the Indian cricketer KL Rahul's apartment building was also seen decorated with lights earlier this week.

The wedding ceremony has been kept extremely private as a source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps."

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. The couple, however, maintained their relationship a secret earlier before the couple made their first public appearance and posed together at the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.



