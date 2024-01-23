Twitter
Watch: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary; Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty drop wishes

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's dreamy wedding video has gone viral on the internet.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

On their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday, January 23, star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dropped unseen video from their wedding festivities. "Finding you was like coming home," Rahul captioned the clip along with an infinity sign.

The video showed them posing together while showing their engagement rings. In one of the visuals, Athiya can also be seen kissing Rahul against the backdrop of sunset. A romantic song also played as Athiya and KL Rahul shared a long hug before tying the knot. The post has been garnered with loads of likes and comments. Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KL Rahul (@klrahul)

Marking Athiya and KL Rahul’s first wedding anniversary, Suniel Shetty also dropped a heartfelt post. Sharing an adorable picture of KL Rahul and Athiya, he wrote, “Happy first anniversary bachchas."

Athiya’s brother and actor Ahan Shetty, too, wished the couple a happy anniversary. He posted a photo from Athiya and Rahul’s wedding day. The candid picture featured Ahan, Athiya and Rahul doing a ritual as they stood inside the mandap. Sharing it, Ahan captioned the post, “How time flies! Happy one-year anniversary (evil eye and grey heart emojis)."

Taking to the comment section, Athiya wrote, "Happy anniversary to you and Rahul." Ahan joked, “@athiyashetty – @klrahul we’ve been exposed." She also posted black heart emojis in the comments section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020, and since then, their social media accounts have been filled with lovey-dovey posts for each other.

READ | From Pathaan in 2023 to Fighter in 2024, Deepika Padukone has special connection with Republic Day

 

