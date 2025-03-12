Several celebs including Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sonakshi Sinha among others sent their good wishes to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are set to welcome their first child soon. On Wednesday, March 12, Suniel Shetty's daughter and the ace Indian cricketer dropped romantic and heartwarming pictures from their maternity shoot. For the caption, the couple wrote "Oh baby!" and added several cute emojis to express their happiness.

Reacting to their musy pictures, several celebs sent good wishes to the couple in the comments section. Athiya's father Suniel Shetty dropped several red heart emojis. Kiara Advani, who had recently announced her first pregnancy with Sidharth Malhotra, dropped a hug, an evil eye, and a red heart emojis. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Toooo sweet ya." KL Rahul's teammate Suryakumar Yadav dadded several evil eyes emojis. Ananya Panday wrote, "I’m so ready for this baby." Karan Johar also added, "This is just tooooo cute."

Fans also shared their excitement as one of them wrote, "KL delivered, now it's Athiya's turn", referencing to the batter's crucial knock of 34 runs in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, in which India defeated New Zealand by four wickets. Another fan added, "Can’t stop smiling looking at these pictures."

Athiya and Rahul had announced in November last year that they are expecting their baby. They had shared a post on their social media handles that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025." The couple tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Last month, Suniel had revealed that Athiya and KL Rahul will welcome their child in April 2025. When he was asked what dinner table conversations look like in the Shetty household, the Border star told Hindustan Times, "Right now, probably the grandchild. There’s no other conversation, and we don’t want any other conversation. We’re just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild) in April."