Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share dreamy wedding photos; Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon congratulate newlyweds

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on Monday, January 23, at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala after more than three years of their relationship. After the wedding rituals in the afternoon, the newlyweds share dreamy photos on their Instagram handles later in the evening.

Sharing the beautiful photos, Athiya and Rahul wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Soon, multiple celebrities took to the comments section and sent their best wishes to the couple. Alia Bhatt dropped in several red heart emojis. Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Congratulations" and added three hearts emojis. Ananya Panday too dropped in multiple red hearts and commented, "congratulations!!!!!!".

"Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! lots of love!!", wrote Kriti Sanon. Ayushmann Khurrana also added, "Congratulations!!!" and a red heart emoji. Mouni Roy commented, "Heartiest congratulations" and added evil eyes emojis. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations pretty girl!".

Even cricketers Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav congratulated the couple on their wedding. "Bahut bahut badhaiiiiiii (Lots and lots of congratulations)", wrote the Mumbai Indians player, while the former Indian captain wrote, "Congratulations" and added three red hearts emojis.

The co-founder and CMO of boAt Aman Gupta, who became a celebrity after appearing as one of the 'sharks' in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India, also took to the comments section and wrote, "Congratulations and wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness", adding several red heart emojis.



Though the big fat Indian wedding was a close-knit family affair, the guests who were clicked in their luxurious vehicles while they arrived at the wedding venue included actress Diana Penty, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma.