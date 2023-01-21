Search icon
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding will have 'no phone policy' for guests: Report

If you wish to drool over Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's intimate wedding, you might have to wait for a bit longer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

If reports are to be believed, Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's intimate wedding will take place next week, and there are some policies that the guests will have to follow while attending the wedding. 

As per the report of TimesNow, the pre-wedding ceremonies will start with Mehandi, which will happen tomorrow, January 22. The ceremony will take place in Shetty's Mumbai house. On the next day, the wedding wows will be exchanged at Suniel's lavish bungalow at Khandala. The report further stated that 100 guests from both sides will attend the wedding, and they are instructed not to share any photos or videos from the procession. Even their mobile phones will be kept away during the wedding. After a few weeks of the wedding in Khandala, the couple will host a grand wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. 

Earlier, media's celebrated photographer Varinder Chawla captured the exterior of KL Rahul's apartment building. In the video shared by the photographer, the building looked decked up with colourful light. But here's the real twist, it is not related to the cricketer's wedding. Sources told DNA that the lights may be for a different resident's wedding in the building and may not be connected to KL Rahul-Athiya's planned nuptials 

Varinder shared the video with the caption, "Preparations in full swing! Visuals outside Indian cricketer KL Rahul's building ahead of his wedding with Athiya Shetty." Both the families of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have remained silent about the wedding. According to the latest reports, the actress and cricketer are to exchange nuptial vows on January 23.  Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to get married in Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow with family members and close friends in attendance.  

As per the report of Hindustan Times, Athiya’s closest female friends such as actor Akanksha Ranjan will be a part of the close-knit affair. A source also informed the portal that Athiya’s friends, brother, actor Ahan Shetty, and parents Suniel and Maya Shetty are expected to perform on her sangeet. 

 

 

