Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's PDA and adorable dance moves in unseen pics from wedding festivities has fans gushing over them

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with each other on Monday, January 23, at an intimate ceremony at her father Suneil Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple has been sharing adorable photos from their wedding festivities this week on their Instagram handles.

On Sunday, January 29, Athiya and Rahul dropped some more unseen pictures from what looked like their sangeet and mehendi ceremony. Both captioned their set of photos as "22.01.23", i.e. the photos were clicked last Sunday, January 22. In one of the photos shared by the couple, Rahul is seen pulling Athiya's cheek in their cute PDA moment.

A few other pictures show them dancing their hearts out with their families and friends. Suniel Shetty can also be seen having a gala time shaking his leg with his daughter at her wedding. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is also spotted in one of the photos shared by the Hero actress.

Several celebrities flocked to the comments section and reacted to the photos. Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Ahhhh you beauteous crazy child" and added a black heart and an evil eye emoji. Bhumi Pednekar just dropped a red heart emoji. Esha Gupta dropped an eyes filled with hearts emoji. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped an evil eye and red heart emoji. Huma Qureshi's brother-actor Saqib Saleem wrote, "Congratulations to the both of you".

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. The couple, however, maintained their relationship a secret earlier before the couple made their first public appearance and posed together at the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.



