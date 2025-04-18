Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced the name of their daughter with an adorable photo of her.

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul revealed their daughter's name on Friday through Instagram. The couple posted a photo of themselves with their little baby and introduced Evaarah. Athiya and Rahul welcomed their first child on March 24, and on April 18, they revealed the name of their little bundle of joy. Athiya shared the news with this photo and a caption that gives out the meaning of Evaarah.

What does Evaarah mean?

The name Evaarah is from the Sanskrit origin, and it means the 'Gift of God'. The duo shared the post with the caption, "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा - Gift of God."