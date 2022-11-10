Search icon
Athiya Shetty gets brutally trolled after beau KL Rahul gets out cheaply in IND vs ENG match

India and England are currently competing in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Opening batsman KL Rahul got out making hardly any runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

File photo

India and England are currently competing in the T20 World Cup semifinals. KL Rahul got out making hardly any runs after getting off to a fantastic start by hitting a four on the first ball. His girlfriend Athiya Shetty was severely trolled on Twitter as a result of this by online users. A meme fest has developed around this episode. 

For the unversed, KL Rahul talked about playing in Australia and said that it requires a lot of mental toughness and toughness to perform there. The batter claimed that because the odds are stacked against foreign players, performing well in Australia is really satisfying. 

"When you come here, there is a feeling that a lot of people are against you. When you do well, it gives you a lot of satisfaction that despite all odds, you succeeded. It takes a lot of mental strength and toughness to succeed here," said Rahul while talking to Star Sports.  

He talked about the experience of playing cricket in Australia and labelled it as exciting. The batter also mentioned the competitive spirit of the Aussie players and sports fans.  

"It is an exciting place to play cricket. The stadiums are big and the pitches are good. While playing against Australia, one of the most competitive sides in the world, the competition is high. Even though cricket is not the number one sport here, people do know their cricket and support their team. You go out, sledging starts in grocery stores, restaurants and everywhere," mentioned the opener.  

India finished their Group Stage at the top of their group`s table, winning four out of their five Super 12 matches. A defeat to South Africa was the only blip in Men in Blue’s consistent performances during the group stage.Indian batters have been solid for the most part. Suryakumar Yadav (225 runs in five matches with three fifties), and Virat Kohli (246 runs in five matches with three fifties) have carried the line-up.KL Rahul has gained form, scoring two consecutive fifties in his previous two matches, bringing his run tally to 123 runs in five. 

 

(Inputs from ANI) 

