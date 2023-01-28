Search icon
Athiya Shetty finds solace in KL Rahul's arms, actress shares unseen photos from pre-wedding festivities

Athiya Shetty shared some pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, and netizens are in love with the actress' simplicity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Athiya Shetty finds solace in KL Rahul's arms, actress shares unseen photos from pre-wedding festivities
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty shared unseen photos of pre-wedding festivities from her marriage with cricketer KL Rahul. On Monday, the Hero actress tied the knot with in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. 

Jr Shetty shared the moments from the celebrations, in which she is receiving love and blessings from her family. Dressed up in a traditional saree. In another photo, she's attending the rituals, holding paan leaves, and praying for the new beginning. One of the best moments is Athiya holding the arm of KL Rahul. Their hands are dipped in love and mehendi. Thus, they are easily recognized, despite their face not shown completely in the picture. Athiya shared a carousel post, with a lotus emoji as the caption. 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

As soon as Athiya shared the photo, it went viral instantly. Shetty got married to KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony on Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Ileana D'Cruz commented, "Ahhhh pretty girl." Malvika Mohanan wrote, "Sooooooo pretty @athiyashetty." Tuheena Raj added, "So much simplicity and beauty in these pictures!" Krishna Shroff commented, "Most beautiful there ever was." One of the netizens added, "Congratulations mam and sir for new journey." 

Yesterday, the couple dropped some unseen photos from their haldi ceremony on Friday, January 27. Sharing a carousel of four photos, Athiya wrote in Hindi, "Sukh (Happiness)" and added a yellow sun emoji. In the first picture, the two are seen sharing a hearty laugh and the actress is seen smiling beautifully in the second. Athiya is seen applying haldi on her brother Ahan Shetty's face in the next photo and the final picture shows her posing against the sunlight.

KL Rahul too took to his Instagram and shared four photos with the same caption as his wife. The two are seen applying haldi on each other in the first photo and someone is seen applying haldi on the cricketer's nose in the next two pictures. In the last two photos, Rahul and Athiya are seen in a romantic pose with each other.

