Athiya Shetty finally breaks silence on her rumoured wedding with KL Rahul, says 'I hope I'm...'

Athiyta Shetty-KL Rahul/File photo

Rumours have been rife that Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul will be getting married in the next three months. An Indian Today report quoted a source close to the family as saying that the families of the star couple recently met and grand preparations for their nuptials are underway.

Now, the B-town diva has finally broken her silence on the rumour about her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul.

Athiya, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, responded for the first time to rumours that the couple is marrying in the next few months.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol."

Before Athiya, her father Suniel too responded to the wedding rumours. While speaking to Radio Mirchi, Suniel refuted the reports of wedding preparations and stated, "No, nothing has been planned yet!"

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year. The star cricketer wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. However, the two have never spoken about their wedding publicly.

The actress was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.