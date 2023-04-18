Athiya Shetty drops romantic photos with KL Rahul on his 31st birthday, calls him 'my biggest blessing'

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Indian cricketer KL Rahul celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday, April 18. His wife and actress Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and dropped a couple of romantic photos with the batsman on his special day. Sharing the pictures, the Mubarakan actress wrote, "happiest birthday to my biggest blessing", and added a black heart emoji.

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot earlier this year on January 23, at an intimate ceremony at her father Suneil Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Suniel too dropped an unseen photo from their wedding festivities in which he is seen applying tilak on his son-in-law's forehead and wrote, "Blessed to have you in our lives...Happy birthday baba", with a black heart emoji.

The cricketer is currently captaining Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023. KL Rahul and Athiya's grand wedding reception will be held after the domestic cricket league ends, as shared by Suniel on their wedding day when the 61-year-old distributed sweets to the paparazzi along with his son Ahan Shetty.

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding was a private affair with close family members and friends in attendance including celebrities such as the actress Diana Penty, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma among others.

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. However, they maintained their relationship a secret earlier before the couple made their first public appearance and posed together at the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.



