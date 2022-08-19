Athiya Shetty crashes the internet in sexy backless black top, beau KL Rahul reacts

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty may not be active on the big screen, but she sure knows how to keep her fans amazed. Recently, Athiya posted a sexy photo of herself, posing in a black backless top. and setting the internet on fire.

Athiya shared the picture with the caption, "all of the lights," and this has left her followers astonished. Several of her followers have reacted to her photo, including her beau KL Rahul.

Here's the image

As we mentioned earlier, several followers commented on the photo. KL Rahul found his girlfriend hot, and he dropped a fire emoji. Athiya's father Sunil also reacted to the photo and dropped a heart emoji. Karisma Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji. Hardik Pandya also dropped a fire emoji.

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have never been secretive about their relationship as the couple keep sharing their romantic pictures on their social media accounts. On Tuesday, August 2, Athiya took to her Instagram account and shared a cute photo wearing a hat.

Reacting to the picture, KL Rahul's adorable comment wins the hearts of the netizens as he called her 'Cutest hat chor' in the comments section and added a red heart emoji. Even Athiya's father Suniel Shetty reacted to her photo and dropped ten red hearts emojis.

Last month, there were rumours Athiya and Rahul will be getting married in the next three months. An Indian Today report quoted a source close to the family as saying that the families of the star couple recently met and grand preparations for their nuptials are underway.

Athiya, who made her Bollywood debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi, had a hilarious reaction to these rumours as she took to her Instagram stories and wrote: "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months lol." Even her father Suniel had responded to these rumours as he told Radio Mirchi, "No, nothing has been planned yet!"