Athiya Shetty celebrated her first Mother's Day with her daughter Evaarah, and penned a note for her mother, Mana Shetty and mother-in-law, Rajeshwari Lokesh.

Bollywood star Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are enjoying a joyful new chapter in their lives—becoming parents. This year’s Mother’s Day was extra meaningful for them, as it was Athiya’s very first one since their daughter, Evaarah, was born.

To celebrate the occasion, KL Rahul shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. On his Stories, he posted a touching black-and-white picture showing Athiya with her mom, Mana Shetty, and her mother-in-law. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "A quiet thank you to the women who do it all. To the hearts behind every home--Happy Mother's Day."

In another story, he melted hearts with a sweet message for Athiya, sharing a lovely picture of her holding baby Evaarah. His message read, "Watching you take on motherhood with so much strength, grace, and patience has made me fall in love with you even more. Happy 1st Mother's Day, baby. Evaarah is so lucky to have you," followed by a red heart and kiss emoji.

Earlier that day, Athiya expressed her love for her mom by sharing a touching quote that read, "I would pick my mother to be my mother again in any and every lifetime. What a blessing." She captioned it, "Happy Mother's Day to my universe," with a red heart emoji.

The couple became parents in March this year. Taking to Instagram, new parents Athiya and KL Rahul dropped a joint post that read, "Blessed with a baby girl, 24.03.2025, Athiya & Rahul". Soon their post were showered with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike. Athiya's industry friends Kiara Advani shared a series of red heart emojis, Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor congratulated her. They had earlier shared their pregnancy news in November 2024, with a sweet post saying, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," along with baby feet emojis.