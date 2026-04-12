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Athiya Shetty brutally trolled for sharing Lata Mangeshkar's photo in her Asha Bhosle's tribute: 'Koi itna bada gawaar kaise ho sakta hai'

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Athiya Shetty brutally trolled for sharing Lata Mangeshkar's photo in her Asha Bhosle's tribute: 'Koi itna bada gawaar kaise ho sakta hai'

Athiya Shetty did a major goof-up and shared a black and white photo of Lata Mangeshkar while giving tribute to Asha Bhosle. Before she deleted her Instagram Story, the screenshot quickly went viral on social media, and Athiya was brutally trolled. Bhosle passed away on Sunday at 92.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Athiya Shetty brutally trolled for sharing Lata Mangeshkar's photo in her Asha Bhosle's tribute: 'Koi itna bada gawaar kaise ho sakta hai'
Athiya Shetty, Lata Mangeshkar
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Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 years on Sunday, April 12. Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Athiya Shetty's major goof-up and netizens reaction

In her tribute to Asha Bhosle, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty did a major goof-up, shared a black and white photo of Lata Mangeshkar, and added folded hands emoji on Instagram Stories. Before she deleted her Instagram Story, the screenshot quickly went viral on X and Reddit, and Athiya was brutally trolled. One netizen wrote, "Koi itna bada gawar kaisa ho sakta hai? Yeh industry mein pale bade hain aur inko pata nahi Asha ji kaisi dikhti hain aur Lata ji", while another added, "Athiya Shetty posted Lata Mangeshkar's photo instead of Asha Bhosle's in her Insta Story and later deleted it after facing backlash. Embarassing for a person who grew up in Bollywood."

"Why do these dumb nepos even try. I mean nobody expects sh*t from them. Why can't they just keep it cute. Keep it moving. And I mean, she couldn't even type the right name on Google. What level of dumbfuckery is that", added another Reddit user. "These people only care about engagement farming, nothing else", read another comment. Another X user wrote, "She is KL Rahul's wife what else can you expect from her." Athiya Shetty is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Lata Mangeshkar died in 2022 at the age of 92.

Shetty

Asha Bhosle funeral details

Asha Bhosle's last rites will take place at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday, April 13, at 4:00 pm. Her son, Anand Bhosle, shared that those who wish to pay their last respects to the singer can visit her Mumbai residence in Lower Parel on Monday at 11 AM. "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence," he said.

Asha Bhosle legacy

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers. Among her most popular songs are Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Aankhon Ki Masti Mein, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zara Se Jhoom Loon Main. 

READ | Asha Bhosle shocking family history: Legendary singer faced domestic abuse, swallowed sleeping pills when pregnant, daughter shot herself, son died of cancer

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Athiya Shetty brutally trolled for sharing Lata Mangeshkar's photo in her Asha Bhosle's tribute: 'Koi itna bada gawaar kaise ho sakta hai'
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