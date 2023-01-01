Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul twin in black as they ring in the New Year together amid wedding rumours

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding is rumoured to take place in January. Check out the pictures of their New Year celebrations here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul twin in black as they ring in the New Year together amid wedding rumours
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul/Twitter

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul keep sharing their romantic pictures on their Instagram handles. The power couple rang in the New Year together as they partied with their friends in Dubai on the night of Saturday, December 31. Their photos are now going viral on social media. 

On Sunday, January 1, KL Rahul dropped some photos from their New Year celebrations on his social media accounts with the caption "2023" and a heart made up of two hands emoji. The two looked gorgeous as they can be seen twinning in black outfits for the party.

There have been speculations that the couple will tie the knot in January 2023. Athiya's father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty talked about these rumours recently as he told Hindustan Times, "I know about all the rumours that are around their wedding now and then. And I can tell you that I am looking at it as in the date. With both their schedules and stuff like that, we are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will it finally happen."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, KL Rahul has been included in the squad for the Indian cricket team against Sri Lanka in the three-match One Day International series. The matches are set to take place at Guwahati, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram on January 10, 12, and 15.

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. The couple, however, maintained their relationship a secret. They made their relationship official at a special screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021 when they made their first public appearance and even posed for the paparazzi together.

READ | Athiya Shetty steals boyfriend KL Rahul's hat, cricketer's adorable reaction wins the internet

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.