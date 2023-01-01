Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul twin in black as they ring in the New Year together amid wedding rumours

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul/Twitter

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul keep sharing their romantic pictures on their Instagram handles. The power couple rang in the New Year together as they partied with their friends in Dubai on the night of Saturday, December 31. Their photos are now going viral on social media.

On Sunday, January 1, KL Rahul dropped some photos from their New Year celebrations on his social media accounts with the caption "2023" and a heart made up of two hands emoji. The two looked gorgeous as they can be seen twinning in black outfits for the party.

There have been speculations that the couple will tie the knot in January 2023. Athiya's father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty talked about these rumours recently as he told Hindustan Times, "I know about all the rumours that are around their wedding now and then. And I can tell you that I am looking at it as in the date. With both their schedules and stuff like that, we are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will it finally happen."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, KL Rahul has been included in the squad for the Indian cricket team against Sri Lanka in the three-match One Day International series. The matches are set to take place at Guwahati, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram on January 10, 12, and 15.

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. The couple, however, maintained their relationship a secret. They made their relationship official at a special screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021 when they made their first public appearance and even posed for the paparazzi together.



