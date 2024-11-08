Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty has announced her first pregnancy with her husband KL Rahul and netizens are going gaga over it.

Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya Shetty will now embrace parenthood with her husband KL Rahul. On Thursday, the actress announced her pregnancy with her husband by dropping the announcement with a heartfelt note on her Instagram. The image post shared by Shetty and Rahul has a Nazar amulet with text stating, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025."

As soon as they shared the news, several Bollywood actors congratulated the couple. Arjun Kapoor wrote, Dumpling coming through." Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Omg omg omg sooooo happy." Shibani Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations my darling so happy for you both." Aditya Seal wrote, "Wwhhhaaaaaaaaaaaa..congratulations my lovelies." Vinita Chaitanya wrote, "Congratulations." A fan wrote, "Omg congratulations great news." Another fan wrote, "SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!"

For the unversed, Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The two had been in a relationship from 2020 and shared romantic photos with each other on their social media handles.

Though the big fat Indian wedding was a close-knit family affair, the guests who were clicked in their luxurious vehicles while they arrived at the wedding venue included actresses Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma.

On their first wedding anniversary, the star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dropped an unseen video from their wedding festivities. "Finding you was like coming home," Rahul captioned the clip along with an infinity sign.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production Hero. She and Sooraj Pancholi made their Bollywood debut with the remake of Jackie Shroff's cult hit, but it was a commercial disaster. Later Athiya was seen in Mubarakan and Mootichoor Chaknachoor.

