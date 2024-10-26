Aishwarya Rai's video talking about marriage and motherhood goes viral amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, the eternal beauty of Bollywood, made India proud when she won Miss World 1994 on November 19. The actress has been grabbing headlines due to her divorce rumours of divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. Amid this, the actress’ throwback video talking about marriage and motherhood, when she was just 21 years old, is going viral.

In the video, when a reporter asked her about marriage plans, replying to the question, the actress said, “Who is asking me (the question)? Yes, at the right time and the right place, and when I meet the right person. That's why I asked who is asking me the question, show me your finger... marriage eventually is definitely on the cards. I do want to experience marital life, motherhood and I hope to have the joy of it, in time.”

One of the users wrote, “She was just 21 here!!!" One joked, "Me as a 21-year-old watching this video with a potato face." Another user reacted to the comment by saying, "It's okay. Most of us cannot be her. In fact, even if you are Aishwarya Rai, your life isn't guaranteed to be perfect." Another commented, “she is a baby here.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours sparked again after their separate appearance at Anant Ambani’s wedding function. The actress was seen arriving at the venue with her daughter Aaradhya, on the other hand, Abhishek was seen accompanying his parents and sister and posing for a family photo which was missed by Aishwarya.

Meanwhile, last year Aishwarya Rai impressed everyone with her performance in Manj Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II. The actress even won the Best Actress Award for her performance at IIFA 2024. She received the award in the presence of her daughter Aaradhya. The actress is now one of the richest heroines in India with a net worth of Rs 800 crore.

