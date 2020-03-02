'At the end of the day, it’s just a film': Tiger Shroff defends 'wiping off Syria' comment in 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff is currently all set for the release of the third instalment of his hit franchise Baaghi 3. Now, just a few days before the release, the film was called out by netizens for a dialogue Tiger said in the film about "wiping off Syria".

Tiger has cleared the air about the same and said that the dialogue should be taken in the context of the story. The trailer of the film features Tiger travelling to Syria to save his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who is captured by terrorists. The video for the trailer also shows Tiger saying, "If you harm my brother, I swear on my father, I will wipe out your country from the map."

The dialogue didn’t go down well with many social media users, who called it offensive and insensitive. Speaking about the same in an interview, Tiger said, "At the end of the day, it’s just a film. The intent was just to show if anything happens to my brother... The characters are so much in love with each other, there is so much bromance, that this boy will do anything for his brother, go to any extent if something happens to him. So I think it was just in an outburst to express his emotions."'

Riteish who plays Tiger's brother in the film chimed in saying, "I feel if you love your brother or any family member or if you think there’s a certain country responsible for it, you’ll say the same thing. This feeling is not there in everyone’s destiny. My character is fortunate to have someone who doesn’t question, if his brother has been beaten, he will hit back."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Sharddha Kapoor and has a cameo by Jackie Shroff, who plays the on-screen father of Tiger and Riteish’s characters. The film is all set to release on March 6.