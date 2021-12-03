At 'Tadap' premiere, bossy Kajol calls Ahan Shetty 'gadha' in front of paps, video goes viral - WATCH

ahan shetty-kajol-mana shetty

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Tadap' hit the theatres today. However, a day ago, the special screening of the film was held in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Stars such as Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Imtiaz Ali, Arjun Rampal, Kajol among others had shown up at the film's premiere to show their support to Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut film. Ahan's entire family including Athiya Shetty's beau KL Rahul too was present at the occasion.

Most celebs were papped arriving at the red carpet area especially designed for the stars to get clicked. Amid all the photos and videos from the event that surfaced online, one particular video has now gone viral on the internet.

Ahan Shetty, who had arrived at the premiere with his girlfriend Tania Shroff, was briefly taken away by a bossy Kajol for a quick selfie on the red carpet. In the video, Kajol is also seen calling Ahan's mother Mana Shetty for the selfie. While the paps ask Kajol to pose for them, she insists on getting a selfie with Ahan and Mana on her own phone. A bossy Kajol takes off her mask and gestures to the paps to keep it down as they ask her to pose. She is heard saying "Mere phone mein zyada sundar aayegi."

Then, Kajol instructs Ahan to click a selfie while pointing out he has longer arms, suggesting he'll be able to capture all three of them properly. Then, Kajol instructs Mana where to stand for the photo and all of them smile for the click. As he adjusts the camera and shoots a video instead, Kajol is heard saying, 'Abe le le gadhe (Just click it, stupid)."

The actor's bossiness and wittiness left everyone in splits.

Watch the video here:

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, 'Tadap', a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, 'Tadap' hit the cinemas today.