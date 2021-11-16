At least 5 members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family die in an accident: Report

In an unfortunate incident, at least 5 members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family have been killed in a road accident on National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning.

As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, the accident happened after the vehicle in which Sushant Singh’s family was travelling collided with a truck. According to the report, they were returning back from Patna after attending the last rites of Geeta Devi. Geeta Devi is the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh who is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput.

While confirming the incident, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar revealed that it was a massive collision. According to him, ten people were travelling in the Sumo (SUV) which collided with a truck. “Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to a hospital in critical condition,” he stated.

The police further confirmed that the Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh, who are injured, have been sent to Patna for treatment. However, the remaining two, Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh have been admitted at Lakhisarai district hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

According to the report, Laljit Singh (brother-in-law of OP Singh), his two sons Amit Shekhar, Ram Chandra Singh, Baby Devi, Anita Devi, and driver Preetam Kumar have died in the accident.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14 last year, leaving his friends, family and fans shocked. The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.