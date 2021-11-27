At 61, Salman Khan's ex Sangeeta Bijlani sizzles in mini skirt at 'Antim' screening - see photos

'Antim' has released in theatres across the nation this Friday on 26 November. The film's premiere was held on Thursday night in Mumbai. The film's primary cast - Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana graced the premiere night. Several stars also attended the screening including Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Suneil Shetty, Gautam Gulati, Himesh Reshammiya, Genelia D'Souza, and others.

But the celebrity who stole the thunder was 61-year old Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. Dressed in a black top and a silver mini skirt, Sangeeta set the red carpet on fire. She is surely giving a tough fight to the current generation of actresses on the hotness scale. Have a look at the sizzling pictures here.















In the last picture, Sangeeta is posing with the film's leading lady Mahima Makwana. Mahima has made her Hindi film debut with 'Antim'. She is a popular TV actress who has acted in serials such as 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', 'Balika Vadhu', and 'Shubharambh'.

Sangeeta Bijlani made her debut in Bollywood in 1988 with 'Qatil' and also appeared in films such as 'Tridev', 'Hathyar', and 'Yodha'. She was involved with Salman Khan for almost a decade and was on the verge of getting married with the superstar. However, Sangeeta ended up marrying former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quitting Hindi film industry. The marriage ended in a divorce in 2010.