Assi: Taapsee Pannu to score hattrick with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk, Thappad, turns lawyer to fight crime, trailer out, but with a catch

Assi is the same film in which the writer is the highest-paid member from the cast and crew. Which means, the writer of this film has taken more money than Taapsee Pannu, a revolutionary step empowering the writer community.

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha have collaborated for the third time, for another hard-hitting crime drama, Assi. The official movie poster, along with theatrical trailer was revealed on Friday, January 23. From past few days, a buzz around the movie was created by dropping the still posters, revealing grusome facts of crime against girls, and the writer of this film is the highest-paid member among the cast and crew. On the release of Border 2, the makers revealed the first major asset of the film, along with trailer. However, the trailer ain't available online, but it will only be kept limited to cinemas screening Border 2. Assi's trailer is attached with Border 2, and it will take some days, before the trailer will be dropped online.

Also read: Border 2 X review: Netizens dub Sunny Deol's war drama 'epic', praise Varun Dhawan as 'biggest surprise', call it 'record-todh blockbuster'

What is Assi?

In the motion poster of Assi, a girl is seen getting chased by few men, and then it zooms out to a stunned Taapsee Pannu, in her laywer avatar, with her face with ink stains, hinting at humiltion for fighting against injustice. The poster gives out a message, "Uss raat woh ghar nahi pounchi." Calling it an 'urgent watch', Assi will be released in cinemas on February 20. Going with the poster, the film will be based on the child traficking, and how Taapsee Pannu will fight against all odds to bring justice to a victim and her family.

About Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's filmography

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha's first film was Mulk (2018), the courtroom drama starring Taapsee with Rishi Kapoor was widely appricated by the masses and the critics. Two years later, Taapsee and Anubhav came up with Thappad. Unlike Mulk, Thappad underperformed at the box office, but was appricated by the critics. Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav is expected hit hattrick with Assi, and it will be an interesting watch. The movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Bhargava.