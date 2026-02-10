Assi: Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha take unconventional route, ditches metros, choose Patna, Ahmedabad, Lucknow for...

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's Assi, which narrates the horrific crimes against women, will start its promotional tour from the interiors of India, considering metro cities for the last leg.

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha are returning with Assi, and the makers of the courtroom drama will soon go on an audience-first promotional tour. Before the film hits cinemas, the makers are taking it to the interiors of India. With six special premieres planned across Patna, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Delhi, and Kolkata, scheduled a week before the film’s release, the makers aim to spark the right conversations among audiences, and took an unconventional route of ditching metros and leaving a mark in the interiors of the country

Why interiors of India?

The team Assi has consciously chosen to step beyond the usual promotional circuits to connect directly with audiences who continue to champion meaningful, content-led films. These cities represent communities of viewers who engage with cinema not just as entertainment, but as a shared cultural experience.

By bringing the film directly to audiences ahead of its theatrical release, the makers hope to initiate conversations at the grassroots level, allowing the film’s themes to resonate organically. This approach mirrors the core intent of ASSI, an investigative courtroom drama that dares to question uncomfortable realities and provoke dialogue beyond the screen.

Assi premieres will be more than a feature presentation

The premieres are envisioned not merely as celebratory events, but as cultural touch-points, spaces where filmmakers, performers, and audiences come together to engage with the film’s ideas. In doing so, ASSI positions itself as a film that belongs as much to its viewers as it does to its creators.

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Assi also features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Suprriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha, Assi releases in theatres worldwide on February 20, 2026.