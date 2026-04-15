Assi OTT release date: When and where to watch Anubhav Sinha's Taapsee Pannu-led courtroom drama

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama Assi boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. The film will start streaming on ZEE5 on April 17.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the courtroom drama Assi was released in the cinemas on February 20. Starring Kani Kusruti in the role of a rape survivor and Taapsee Pannu, as her lawyer, the movie narrates the story of a Delhi woman's quest for justice following a violent sexual assault, and focuses on the obstacles faced during the police and court proceedings.

The courtroom drama boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. Pahwa, Pathak, and Shah were seen in special appearances in the Anubhav Sinha directorial and hence, the trio charged no fees to work on the film.

After receiving rave reviews from the audiences and critics upon its theatrical release, Assi will have its digital premiere on ZEE5 from April 17. The OTT giant made the official announcement on its social media handles on Wednesday. It shared the trailer and captioned it, "80 cases har roz. Par insaaf kitno ko milta hai? Assi. Not just any film. Yeh hai ek haqeeqat. Streaming April 17. Only on ZEE5."

The title of the film is derived from the statistics that approximately 80 ('Assi') rape cases are reported daily in India. "This is the number of cases that are reported every day. There is no count of those that are hidden on a daily basis. This number in itself was so shocking when we calculated it because every 18 to 20 minutes, something like this takes place", Anubhav Sinha told PTI before Assi released.

A Benaras Media Works production, Assi is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha. Before Assi, Anubhav Sinha has tackled many contemporary issues plaguing the country in films such as Mulk (2018), Article 15 (2019), Thappad (2020) and Bheed (2023).

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