Assi: After Pink, Jolly LLB, Mulk, another courtroom drama to hit cinemas, highlights hard-hitting crime that happens 'eighty times a day', leaves netizens curious

Several trade analysts dropped a cryptic poster announcement, hinting at a courtroom drama about a crime that happened, "Eighty times a day. Every day. Every twenty minutes."

Courtroom dramas are always an intriguing watch. Movies like Damini, Pink, Jolly LLB franchise, Mulk, and Kesari Chapter 2 are among the finest movies based on court cases and proceedings. Amid the wave of real-life crimes inspiring movies for legal dramas, another courtroom drama will be released soon in cinemas.

Several trade experts, and paparaazos, including Ramesh Bala, Viral Bhayani, Joginder Tuteja, and Varendra Chawla, have shared an announcement poster of Assi, hinting at another courtroom drama based on a gruesome crime that happens every day. The poster has been shared with the caption, "Only if you knew what it was. Eighty times a day. Every day. Every twenty minutes. And when you do know, it hits hard. Very hard! #ASSI, an urgent watch, in cinemas 20th February 2026."

Here's the poster

Netizens are intrigued by the announcement poster, which claims the movie to be an 'urgent watch,' declaring about a crime that happened "Eighty. Per Day. Every Day." Other details about the film, its casting, director, or producer are currently under wraps, and more developments are expected to be unfolded in the upcoming days.

Courtroom drama genre in Bollywood

The courtroom drama is a subgenre of the legal drama that centres on the high-stakes environment of a trial. 1960's Kanoon, starring Ashok Kumar, popularised the genre among the masses. Other popular movies in this genre include Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's Damini (1993), Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986), which was the remake of 12 Angry Men, Akshaye Khanna's acclaimed Section 375 and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, which was inspired by Godman Asaram Bapu's trial.