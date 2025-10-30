Assam stops all film screenings to honour Zubeen Garg, only his final film Roi Roi Binale to play across state, GST will be donated to...

The Assam government will hand over the state's share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from Zubeen's final film Roi Roi Binale to Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, an organisation set up by the singer for the welfare of the underprivileged.

Zubeen Garg was a celebrated Indian singer and composer from Assam, best known for his soulful voice and immense contribution to Assamese and Hindi music. With iconic songs like Ya Ali and countless regional hits, he became a cultural icon who bridged traditional and modern sounds. His artistic passion and deep connection to his roots made him one of North East India’s most beloved and influential musicians.

The legendary artist passed away in Singapore on September 19. Garg was cremated with full state honours on September 23 with a 21-gun salute and his ashes were immersed in the Brahmaputra River on October 29. Now, Zubeen's final film and dream project Roi Roi Binale will be released across India on October 31.

In a rare and heartfelt decision, Assam has announced to halt all other movie screenings from this Friday. No other films - including Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, or newer releases like Baahubali: The Epic and The Taj Story - will be shown in theatres. Instead, only Roi Roi Binale will be screened exclusively as a posthumous tribute to Zubeen Garg.

The Assam government will hand over the state's share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from Zubeen's final film Roi Roi Binale to Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, an organisation set up by the singer for the welfare of the underprivileged. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement at a press conferennec on October 29.

Sarma said that there is no entertainment tax on films screened in the state and so there is no question of waiving it as requested by a section of society. "The state government will exclusively handover its share of the GST realised from the movie to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation to support medical treatment of artistes, help flood victims, and assist needy students in their academic pursuits", he added.

Explaining the process, Sarma stated, "For movie tickets above Rs 100, there is 18 per cent GST and it is 5 per cent GST for tickets priced below Rs 100. The state share is half of that rate and we get the money around a month later. We will then hand it over to the foundation." He said the decision was arrived at after consulting Garg's wife Garima Saikia, who consented to the idea.

