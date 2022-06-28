Assam Floods: Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks Laal Singh Chaddha star

Credit: amir_khan9740/Instagram

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, lends financial aid to Assam by donating Rs 25 lakh as the state is witnessing one of the deadliest floods in its history. He extended support to the people of Assam by contributing to CM Relief Fund Assam.

Currently, over 21 lakh people continue to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge. Taking to his social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma shared a gratitude note dedicated to Aamir.

Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of ₹25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund.



My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 27, 2022

He wrote, "Eminent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity".

In the wake of ravaging surges, several Indian philanthropists are coming ahead to lend help. With their homes and fields submerged, several families in Assam have no option but to inadvertently risk conflict with wildlife in an elephant corridor in Nellie`s Khulahat Forest.

Meanwhile, a recent video from the Laal Singh Chaddha set shows how Aamir Khan worried Kareena Kapoor would 'run away' from the film. They can be seen discussing the song in the video that Kareena Kapoor posted in advance of the single Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi's release.

Kareena can be heard singing along in the opening moments of the video, telling the camera team that it is her favourite song from the film. In the second segment of the video, Aamir can be seen in a recording studio sporting the Laal Singh Chaddha appearance, which includes a thick beard, long hair, and a blue cap.

He is shown indicating with his phone that the song “Ye gaana sunke Kareena ne bola 'this is the song of the decade. Ye ab main usko sunauga toh boligi, yeh kya kardia. Heroine apni bhaag jayegi" (With inputs from IANS)