Assam declares three-day state mourning in honour of Zubeen Garg, CM to receive Ya Ali singer's mortal remains

The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg has left a deep void among his fans in Assam and outside the state.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 07:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Assam declares three-day state mourning in honour of Zubeen Garg, CM to receive Ya Ali singer's mortal remains
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Friday
The Assam government has announced a three-day state mourning in the wake of the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Assam CMO stated that there will be no official entertainment, ceremonial programs, and public celebrations during the period. However, "essential activities" will be carried out under the 'Sewa Saptah' campaign. The decision for three-day state mourning was taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

"In loving memory of Assam's eternal voice, Zubeen Garg. As a mark of respect, HCM Dr @himantabiswa has directed that State Mourning be declared from 20th to 22nd September 2025. During this period, all official entertainment, ceremonial programs and public celebrations will be in abeyance. Assam Government stands in solidarity with the people in mourning beloved Zubeen. His legacy will forever resonate in our hearts. Essential service activities under 'Sewa Saptah' will continue, while ceremonial or benefit-distribution events stand postponed," the tweet read.

The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg has left a deep void among his fans in Assam and outside the state. Sarma, who has been in constant touch with the authorities in Singapore, said he has requested Singapore authorities for a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg.

"I spoke to the High Commissioner of Singapore, His Excellency Simon Wong, and requested a detailed enquiry into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Excellency has assured me of complete cooperation in this regard," he said in a post on X. 

Sarma said he will travel to the national capital on Saturday to receive Garg's mortal remains. "I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen's mortal remains from Singapore. From there, we will immediately bring him back to Guwahati, hopefully by 6 am."

Meanwhile, fans across Assam, including in Guwahati and Jorhat, were seen breaking down as they paid emotional tributes to the beloved singer.

