Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma asks Aamir Khan to postpone his state visit, says 'don't want the focus...'

Aamir Khan/File photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 12 that Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan has postponed his proposed visit to Assam till after Independence Day celebrations at his request. Sarma asked the Laal Singh Chaddha star to push back his visit so that the "focus" does not get diverted from the Independence Day gala.

"Aamir Khan wanted to come here and had spoken to me about it. But to ensure that the focus of Independence Day doesn't get diverted, I urged him to come after August 15. We don't want the focus to shift from the Tiranga on Independence Day", Sarma had told reporters in Guwahati. Sarma said that he is regularly in touch with Khan over the phone and the actor will visit the state "whenever I (Sarma) ask him. We will fix the date later", the chief minister added.

The actor had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in June this year when the state was reeling under devastating floods. Himanta had then tweeted, "Eminent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity".



Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film has taken a disappointing start at the box office even after getting good reviews. The Advait Chandan directorial also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in prominent roles. It is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Laal Singh Chaddha clashed with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan at the box office and the latter film is also not doing well at the ticket windows as per the expectations.



(With inputs from PTI)