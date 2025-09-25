Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says investigation into Zubeen Garg's demise will be transferred to CBI if...

The Assam state government has constituted a SIT to conduct a comprehensive and transparent probe into the circumstances of legendary singer Zubeen Garg's death.

Amid mounting public concern over the probe into the death of Assam's music icon Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appealed for patience, assuring that justice would be delivered. Talking to reporters, Sarma said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case should be given time. "If the SIT fails to make headway and people in Assam remain dissatisfied, we will recommend a transfer of the investigation to the CBI," he said.

The Chief Minister also dismissed speculation regarding the late singer's digital and personal accounts. He clarified that Garg's wife, Garima Garg, had never approached the government seeking control over his social media handles or other assets. "If these accounts are with Siddharth Sharma, and a handover to his wife was being considered, I must state that Garima Garg has not made any such request. Should the family require it, she would inform the authorities directly, as the Commissioner of Police remains in daily contact with her. At present, the family’s only demand is for justice," Sarma added.

The state government has constituted a SIT to conduct a comprehensive and transparent probe into the circumstances of his death. Sarma, who chaired a high-level review meeting with the Director General of Police, senior CID officials, and the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, announced that the SIT would comprise some of the "best officers of Assam Police" and would work independently with complete professional integrity.

He reassured the people of Assam that "no stone will be left unturned" in the probe. The SIT will be headed by Special DGP (CID) M.P. Gupta, with Rosie Kalita, SSP (CM Vigilance), appointed as the Chief Investigating Officer. Several senior officials, including Additional SPs, Deputy SPs, Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors drawn from CID and other districts, have been inducted as Additional and Assistant Investigating Officers. All officers attached to the SIT will remain on the team until the completion of the investigation. According to officials, the SIT is mandated to work within strict timelines and ensure transparency at every stage of the enquiry.

