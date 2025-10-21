Asrani was embarrassed after working with Sunny Leone in this film, called it 'terrible, horrible': 'I did not know...'

Regretting his role in 2016 adult comedy Mastizaade, Asrani said he was embarrassed to have worked in it. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film was was headlined by Tusshar Kapoor, Vir Das, and Sunny Leone in a double role.

Veteran actor Asrani, who passed away at the age of 84 on Monday, appeared in more than 300 films and became one of Hindi cinema's most beloved comedians. His most famous movies included Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Namak Haraam, Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, and Dhamaal among others.

Asrani on rising vulgarity in Hindi comedy films

Asrani once candidly spoke about the rising vulgarity in comedy movies in Bollywood. In a 2016 interview with PTI, Asrani said it was comedy icon Mehmood who introduced double-meaning dialogues but said the trend later took a crude turn later in Hindi cinema, including in films like Mastizaade, which he regretted doing. "Mehmood sahab had started using double meaning dialogues and some of them worked, so others tried to cash in on the formula. It was still double meaning then but now it is vulgar, all that remains is taking clothes off," he said.

Asrani regretted working in Mastizaade

Regretting his role in 2016 adult comedy Mastizaade, Asrani said he was embarrassed to have worked in it. "It's terrible and horrible (the vulgarity in films these days). I did not know that the film would be made like this," the late actor stated, adding that he stayed away from saying double-meaning dialogues in his career. Asrani believed audiences would ultimately turn back to cinema rooted in family values. He concluded, "People can discern now, the multiplex-going audience says we don’t like this vulgarity and this phase will get over soon. It won’t work for long because basically we Indians are family-oriented people."

Mastizaade featured Sunny Leone

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastizaade was headlined by Tusshar Kapoor, Vir Das, and Sunny Leone in a double role. The film also featured Asrani, along with Shaad Randhawa, Suresh Menon, Sushmita Mukherjee, and Vivek Vaswani in supporting roles. Made in Rs 30 crore, the adult comedy just managed to recover its budget at the box office as it earned Rs 33 crore.

READ | OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'