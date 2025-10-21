Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why no star attended his funeral, why Bollywood ignored his final journey? Real reason revealed

The news of Asrani's demise was shocking, but what's more disappointing was that he was creamated, and none of the Bollywood stars were present. What was the reason? Read on to the real reason.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Gowardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani, passed away on Monday, October 20, 2025. He was 84. On the evening of Deepawali, when the masses were ocupied with the Laxmi Pujan, the news of Asrani's demise hit like a lighting bolt. Suddenly everyone felt shocked with the sudden news of Asrani's death and his funeral. The confirmed news of his death came with the information that he was creamated on the Monday evening.

His family members bid Asrani goodbye, and none of the members from the film faternity were present at his funeral. For the unversed, Asrani passed away on Monday noon at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu, Mumbai. The Sholay actor was cremated at Shastri Nagar, Santacruz, in the evening, in presence of his close people & family members. This is a suprising fact that an artiste who has done over 300 films across different languages, who has been active in the Indian cinema for 58 years. An actor who has worked with the biggest of superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna; was completely ignored during his last journey. Why none from Bollywood attended his funeral.

Real reason why Bollywood ignored Asrani's funeral

The truth behind the silent goodbye of Asrani was his wish of leaving for heavenly abode without any chaos. Yes, Asrani wanted to leave peacefully, and he shared the same with his wife. Asrani's mangar, Babubhai Thiba, shared a statement that confirmed, "The last rites of Asrani was performed today at Shastri Nagar Crematorium, Santacruz West, and no film personality was present there. The reason is today morning he had told his wife Manju that he doesn't want chaos at his funeral and wants to leave peacefully. That's why she requested Asrani's secretary not to inform industry people."

Asrani, the man who made millions laugh with his performances left us into deserted, and we couldn't even say goodbye to our Angrezo ke zaamane ke jailer.