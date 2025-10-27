FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

Asrani and Satish Shah died within 5 days, leaving millions of filmgoers heartbroken. However, did you know that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played a role in Hero No.1, which was played by the Sholay actor in 1972? Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 07:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor
Asrani, Satish Shah
October 2025 will be remembered as a nightmare for moviegoers. Within a week, we lost two gems, two actors who made millions smile- Asrani and Satish Shah. The 84-year-old Sholay actor passed away on Monday, October 20, on the occasion of Diwali. Five days later, Satish Shah died while having his lunch on Saturday, October 25. He was 74. While the nation mourns over their demise,  a strange coincidence will surprise you for sure. There is a connection between the two, and the link will stun you. Way back in the 90s, Satish Shah played a role which was originally played by Asrani. 

The connection between Satish Shah and Asrani 

In 1997, Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starred in Hero No. 1. In this comedy-drama, Satish Shah played the role of Pappi, a struggling music director who lifts Hollywood songs for his compositions. Do you know that this role was actually played by Asrani? 

Hero No.1 was mostly based on the 1972 Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directed Bawarchi. The Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan-starrer also depicts a dysfunctional family, and their youngest son, Vishwanath Sharma, is a music director who copies English songs, adds Hindi lyrics to them, and calls it his own composition. Sharma was played by Asrani, and 25 years later, Satish played the same role in Govinda-starrer, strange, isn't it? 

Asrani and Satish Shah's films

The two acting legends have starred in several films, but they shared the screen space in Ghar Ki Izzat. The 1994 comedy is suddenly becoming one of the most searched movies online. A clip featuring Asrani and Satish Shah has gone viral on the internet, and fans are sharing it as a tribute to two starlwarts. Other than Ghar Ki Izzat, Asrani and Satish Shah also starred in Aag aur Shola, Love 86, Baazi, Tujhe Meri Kasam, and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

