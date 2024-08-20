'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

The family had been struggling to bring the mortal remains of loved one back to India from Saudi Arabia after he passed away from a heart attack.

'Real hero' Sonu Sood, known for always helping those in need, has come to the rescue once more. A social media user recently reached out to him for help in bringing their uncle's remains from Saudi Arabia.

The family had been struggling to bring the mortal remains of loved one back to India after he passed away from a heart attack. Sonu Sood in response wrote, "Will try best to bring his body back. Already speaking to the concerned authorities."

Later, Sonu Sood announced that the remains of the man will be arriving in Hyderabad on August 20. He thanked activist Girish Pant for his support in arranging this. Fans reacted to the news and called him 'real hero'.

On the work front, release date for Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Fateh has been locked. On his birthday, Sonu took to social media and announced the release date of his film. The movie will hit the theatres on January 10, 2025. In the caption, he described 'Fateh' as "nation's best action film". "10th January. #Fateh Be ready for the Nation's best action film," he wrote.

Sonu also shared some new posters of the film. In the first image, Sonu can be seen donning a black and white suit and carrying a suitcase, near a seaport. In the second poster, we can see him standing next to Jacqueline holding her hand under a bridge. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, 'Fateh' will also see Sonu Sood share the screen space with Naseeruddin Shah.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Sonu revealed how idea of 'Fateh' came to him. "The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI. The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked by conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

"It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of 'Fateh', the film I am doing started from this experience," said the actor.

(With inputs from ANI)

