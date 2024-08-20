'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker dances to 'Kala Chashma' song, watch viral video here

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

10 best films of Salim-Javed

10 best films of Salim-Javed

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals she never wanted to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer: 'My co-star was...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react

The family had been struggling to bring the mortal remains of loved one back to India from Saudi Arabia after he passed away from a heart attack.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 08:27 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Asli hero': Sonu Sood brings mortal remains of Indian from Saudi Arabia, fans react
Sonu Sood (Image credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'Real hero' Sonu Sood, known for always helping those in need, has come to the rescue once more. A social media user recently reached out to him for help in bringing their uncle's remains from Saudi Arabia.

The family had been struggling to bring the mortal remains of loved one back to India after he passed away from a heart attack. Sonu Sood in response wrote, "Will try best to bring his body back. Already speaking to the concerned authorities."

Later, Sonu Sood announced that the remains of the man will be arriving in Hyderabad on August 20. He thanked activist Girish Pant for his support in arranging this. Fans reacted to the news and called him 'real hero'.

On the work front, release date for Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Fateh has been locked. On his birthday, Sonu took to social media and announced the release date of his film. The movie will hit the theatres on January 10, 2025. In the caption, he described 'Fateh' as "nation's best action film". "10th January. #Fateh Be ready for the Nation's best action film," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu also shared some new posters of the film. In the first image, Sonu can be seen donning a black and white suit and carrying a suitcase, near a seaport. In the second poster, we can see him standing next to Jacqueline holding her hand under a bridge. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, 'Fateh' will also see Sonu Sood share the screen space with Naseeruddin Shah.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Sonu revealed how idea of 'Fateh' came to him. "The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI. The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked by conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

"It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of 'Fateh', the film I am doing started from this experience," said the actor.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Welcome to NDA family': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi amid Champai Soren's next move

'Welcome to NDA family': Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi amid Champai Soren's next move

Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

Elon Musk's X to shut operations in Brazil due to...

Elon Musk's X to shut operations in Brazil due to...

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement