AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan says 'I'm just a king' after fan asked when should superstars 'call it quits' after flops

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may not be doing any films right now but he makes sure to stay in touch with his fans when he hosts #AskSRK on his Twitter handle so that fans could talk to him. There was a time when Shah Rukh reigned the box office, however, his last few releases failed to set the cash registers ringing.

So, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, one of his fans seemed to hint at his recent unlucky streak and asked him how as a superstar one decides when to change careers and or hang up one's boots after lack of success.

Shah Rukh was quick to reply to the question and in his witty signature way wrote, "Wouldn’t know....try asking a superstar. I am just a King, unfortunately…" Several fans also bombarded Shah Rukh with questions about his new project to which SRK replied, "Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made...and it’s obvious you all will know."

He also spoke about how he is spending his time, quarantined with wife Gauri Khan and his three children Aryan, Suhana, and little AbRam. "Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend the rest of the day cleaning up their toys!" SRK said.

For the uninformed, Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018), alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Though it has been nearly a year and a half since Zero released, Shah Rukh has not announced his next project as an actor.