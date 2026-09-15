AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan says he 'loved' Dhurandhar, reveals if son AbRam will watch King or Avengers Doomsday first

In #AskSRK session on Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he loved both the parts of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and also hilariously talked about clash between his film King and Marvel movie Avengers Doomsday in December.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his interactive #AskSRK sessions on X, where the superstar engages with fans and answers questions about his films, career and personal life with his trademark wit and candid humour. Today was no different, as SRK once again treated fans to a round of entertaining and unfiltered responses on Tuesday afternoon.

Shah Rukh Khan loved Dhurandhar

Durig the #AskSRK session,, the Pathaan actor revealed that he "loved" Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. "Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team", wrote Khan when asked if he has seen Dhurandhar. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the two-part spy action thriller went on to become two of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema as the duology grossed Rs 3200 crore worldwide.

Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!! https://t.co/srC86fcNTK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan on King vs Avengers Doomsday

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for King, his much-awaited action thriller that marks his reunion with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Tuesday's #AskSRK session came exactly 100 days ahead of the film's December 24 release, making the interaction particularly special for fans. King will face stiff competition at the box office from Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, both scheduled to hit theatres on December 18. When a fan asked which film his son AbRam would watch first, King or Avengers: Doomsday, SRK responded with his trademark humour, "Pehle to Baap hi ayega beta."

Pehle to Baap hi ayega beta!!! https://t.co/dwhCSx0DPP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

King star-studded cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features a star-studded ensemble comprising of Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. The action thriller is produced by Khan's Red Chilles Entertainment and Anand's Marflix Pictures.

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