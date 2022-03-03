AskSRK': Shah Rukh Khan gives witty reply to fan asking the superstar to reveal his look from 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his witty answers on Twitter. After being absent from the limelight for a long time, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans with a quick 'AskSRK' interaction round on Twitter.

On Wednesday, on very short notice, SRK hosted a 'AskSRK' session for his fans and with his answer that were full of honest, wit and humour, Khan proved yet again that he is not just the 'King of Romance' but also the 'Badshah of Wit' who can leave his fans amused like no other star in Bollywood.

After officially announcing his highly-anticipated project 'Pathaan' on Wednesday, Khan hosted the 'AskSRK' session. Following this, his fans from all across the globe bombarded him with questions related to his personal life, work, and his next releases.

One of the fans asked him, "Marvellous announcement sir.. but when r u revealing ur look." To which Khan replied, "I look the same only since 32 years now....ha ha. What look...it's the same my handsome self..."

During the impromptu question-and-answer session with fans, King Khan also hinted about his next set of announcements. A fan of the actor shared a picture of himself along with two others outside SRK's house Mannat, holding a 'thank you for the announcement' poster. To this, the actor replied, "If I knew you were coming home would have told you personally...thank you being there. My love to you. Keep the placard safely for the next few announcements. #Pathaan."

This has left fans wondering if Khan hinted at a Rajkumar Hirani film or Atlee Kumar's next.

Meanwhile, another fan asked SRK "How do you feel getting back to a film set after this long? #AskSRK" The superstar replied, "I only love and breathe films....set is where I belong. So it was like going back home." Another fan asked about how he feels announcing a film after "5years". To this, SRK wrote, "It didn't feel new or strange. When u are in the hearts of people like you...you don't miss you!!! #Pathan."

For the unversed, SRK on Wednesday unveiled the first teaser and release date of the upcoming movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter.

SRK was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero', co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

(With input from ANI)