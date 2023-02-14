AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan describes Amitabh Bachchan, praises Deepika Padukone, and leaves message for Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan has been holding his impromptu #AskSRK sessions quite frequently in the past few months as a run-up to the release of Pathaan, his comeback film as the leading hero after more than four years. And it won't be incorrect to say that his Twitter sessions led to the audience craving to see him back on the big screen and thus helped Pathaan become a huge box-office success.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14, Shah Rukh again took to Twitter and gave sassy replies to questions his fans and followers asked on the micro-blogging platform. The superstar heaped praises on Amitabh Bachchan and his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone and even left a message for Hrithik Roshan.

When a Twitter user asked SRK to describe Amitabh in one word, the actor replied, "The only Legend". The two superstars have shared screen space together in multiple movies like Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein, Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehan, and Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara.

The only Legend https://t.co/ZDNJnNiBUh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

A netizen shared an adorable photo of SRK and Deepika from the Pathaan success bash in which the actress is seen kissing the actor's cheeks and asked to share some words for her. Shah Rukh replied to them, "Deepika is love and too warm and beautiful." Before Pathaan, SRK and Deepika have been seen together in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, and Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express.

Deepika is love and too warm and beautiful. https://t.co/j3bCJgp5Sw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, "Hrithik sir is online any message for him?", to which Shah Rukh responded, "Waiting to see Hrithik in Fighter!!!". The aerial actioner Fighter, slated to release on January 25 next year, is directed by Siddharth Anand who also helmed Pathaan. SRK and Hrithik have worked together in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Waiting to see Hrithik in Fighter….!!! https://t.co/HWJ5fLagCx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, after Pathaan, Shah Rukh has two more films lined up for release later this year. He will be seen next in Atlee's actioner Jawan which will hit theatres on June 2 and later this year in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, which is scheduled to release on December 22.



