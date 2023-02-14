Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan describes Amitabh Bachchan, praises Deepika Padukone, and leaves message for Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan's epic answers to fans' questions in the #AskSRK session again went viral on Valentine's Day 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan describes Amitabh Bachchan, praises Deepika Padukone, and leaves message for Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan has been holding his impromptu #AskSRK sessions quite frequently in the past few months as a run-up to the release of Pathaan, his comeback film as the leading hero after more than four years. And it won't be incorrect to say that his Twitter sessions led to the audience craving to see him back on the big screen and thus helped Pathaan become a huge box-office success.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14, Shah Rukh again took to Twitter and gave sassy replies to questions his fans and followers asked on the micro-blogging platform. The superstar heaped praises on Amitabh Bachchan and his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone and even left a message for Hrithik Roshan.

When a Twitter user asked SRK to describe Amitabh in one word, the actor replied, "The only Legend". The two superstars have shared screen space together in multiple movies like Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein, Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehan, and Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara. 

A netizen shared an adorable photo of SRK and Deepika from the Pathaan success bash in which the actress is seen kissing the actor's cheeks and asked to share some words for her. Shah Rukh replied to them, "Deepika is love and too warm and beautiful." Before Pathaan, SRK and Deepika have been seen together in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, and Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Hrithik sir is online any message for him?", to which Shah Rukh responded, "Waiting to see Hrithik in Fighter!!!". The aerial actioner Fighter, slated to release on January 25 next year, is directed by Siddharth Anand who also helmed Pathaan. SRK and Hrithik have worked together in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Meanwhile, after Pathaan, Shah Rukh has two more films lined up for release later this year. He will be seen next in Atlee's actioner Jawan which will hit theatres on June 2 and later this year in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, which is scheduled to release on December 22.

READ | #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's reaction after watching Pathaan: 'It's all karma'
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.