AskSRK: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan his bank account password, actor's cheeky reply has a Pathaan connection

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine at the moment as his comeback film Pathaan is rewriting the record books at the box office and has already grossed over Rs 700 crore worldwide. Sharing his happiness with his fans, the superstar conducted an impromptu #AskSRK session on his Twitter.

Shah Rukh began the session in his signature witty style as he asked his followers to not share any marriage proposals since he is having a cold. "Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK (also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold just saying haha)", he tweeted. During the session, one of his fans asked him for his bank account password, the actor had a cheeky reply to the same as he wrote, "ZindaHaiATBB".

"Zinda Hai" are the first words that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan character says in the film when he is tied up by the goons before he unleashes his beast avatar killing the bad guys in his action-packed opening sequence. "ATBB" refers to 'All Time Block Buster' in the Bollywood lingo as the Siddharth Anand film has been breaking multiple records each and every day since its release on January 25. The film is on course to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan playing the titular Indian spy, the action-packed entertainer stars Deepika Padukone as the ISI spy Rubai aka Rubina Mohsin, and John Abraham as the leading antagonist Jim, who was once an Indian spy but is now leading a terrorist organisation named Outfit X.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan has kick-started the YRF Spy Universe including references and easter eggs to the previous three spy films namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan also makes a thrilling cameo reprising his role from the Tiger franchise, which would get its third installment Tiger 3 later this year on Diwali.