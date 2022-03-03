AskSRK: Fan tells Shah Rukh Khan 'filmo mai aao...khabro mai nahi', superstar gives EPIC reply

On Wednesday, B-town superstar Shah Rukh Khan took everyone by surprise by unveiling the teaser from his highly-anticipated film 'Pathaan'. Hours later, he surprised his fans yet again with a quick 'AskSRK' interaction round on Twitter.

Following the announcement of his 'AskSRK' session, his fans from all across the globe bombarded him with questions related to his personal life, work, and his upcoming film releases.

During the session, one of the social media users wrote to Khan, "#AskSRK @iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear...Filmo mai aate reho...Khabro mai nahi."

SRK responded to the fan in his usual humorous style and wrote, "Ok next time I will be 'Khabardaar' #Pathaan."

READ: #AskSRK': Shah Rukh Khan gives witty reply to fan asking the superstar to reveal his look from 'Pathaan'

This comes in reference to the recent controversies that SRK was surrounded by. His son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug cruise case in Mumbai. A section of social media users also trolled him for allegedly spitting on late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains at her funeral. Later it was cleared through viral pictures that he 'blowed' on her mortal remains as "a religious practice after reciting dua (prayer)."

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' will release in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.