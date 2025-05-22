Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari discusses her success formula, and recalled how her decade in ad agency shaped her career as a storyteller.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari isn't a filmmaker trying to make noise or chase fame. She’s been steadily building a strong body of work, making films that are thoughtful, personal, and grounded in everyday life. What makes her stand out isn’t just her stories, but the steady and focused way she has built her career. She moved from advertising into films without making a big fuss, but with clear intent.

Before she directed Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Tiwari worked in advertising for over ten years. She was a creative director at a major agency, where she learned how to connect with people and tell real stories. That experience helped shape her approach to filmmaking.

“I have always believed that we are the sum of the environment we are exposed to and grow up with. In that essence, I am grateful for my advertising days, because it allowed us to connect with real stories and people. That’s something I have been able to get to the cinema, I want to tell,” she says.

Her first film, Nil Battey Sannata (2016), was a social drama that got good reviews. It showed her interest in telling meaningful stories without overdoing the emotions. Then came Bareilly Ki Barfi, a light-hearted film set in a small town, followed by Panga, which dealt with themes like identity and motherhood through the story of a woman trying to return to sports.

What connects her films is how she tells her stories. They focus on everyday people and situations. Her films don’t rely on flashy visuals or big speeches. Instead, they’re based on small details, honest emotions, and a strong sense of place. The humour feels natural, and the drama isn’t forced. She says, “I want to explore different genres and languages, even. While my characters will always remain relatable, I don’t like the idea of being limited to a specific format, style or genre.”

Tiwari still works in advertising while making films, which is unusual. Most people choose one or the other, but she treats both as creative work. “For me, it has never been an either-or situation. I’m blessed with a team that carries the same vision,” she says.

She has new projects coming up in both film and streaming. “I am working on a theatrical movie and ideas for co-production and directorial. Apart from that, there are some exciting stories in the works with a major platform who have been consistently delivering good content and shares the same vision,” she shares. If her past work is anything to go by, her future films will likely keep focusing on real people and real issues, in a quiet but lasting way.