Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

Ashwatt Bhatt stated that though he was warned about the pickpockets in Turkey, but the shocking encounter he had 'was beyond anything' he had imagined.

Ashwath Bhatt, who has impressed the audiences with his sincere performances in films like Raazi, Sita Ramam, Haider, and Mission Majnu among others, is currently on a short vacation in Istanbul. The actor faced a shocking experience when he was attacked by a robber while he was walking towards a popular tourist destination Galata Tower on Sunday, August 4.

Sharing details about the harrowing incident, Ashwath Bhatt told ETimes, "I was walking towards Galata Tower when a man approached me. He had a chain in his hand, and before I could fully comprehend what was happening, he hit me on the back with it. In retrospect, it was likely a gang working in tandem, trying to snatch my bag. For a second, I was so shocked - what’s happening? But I think they weren’t expecting me to resist and put up a fight. While he was trying to snatch my bag, a cab driver stopped and intervened. The robber said something in Turkish and then fled. The cab driver saw my wound and immediately told me to go to the police."

Adding that he was warned about pickpockets in Turkey but didn't expect such a frightening encounter, the actor said, "It’s unfortunate that such a thing happened, especially in such a touristy area. People often advise not to get involved and not to report to the police. That word 'unnecessary' troubles me. People watch films and think Turkey is all romantic, but if we don’t report crime, these incidents will only increase. Everybody warned me about pickpockets, but this was beyond anything I had imagined. I’ve been to the Middle East, Egypt, and so many parts of Europe, and nothing like this has ever happened to me."

Ashwath stated that when he approached a patrol car, the officers asked him to report the incident to the tourist police and he was further directed towards a police station. As per the report, a complaint is yet to be registered in the case.

