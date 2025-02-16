Ashutosh Rana opens up about playing Raavan in the popular play Humare Ram. He also discuss the depictions of Lord Rama, Raavan over the years, and finally shares his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash's Ramayana.

Veteran actor and thespian Ashutosh Rana has given several remarkable performances on the big screen. However, he's elated to return to theatre after 25 years and play the demi-God Raavan in the superhit live theatre play Humare Ram.

While speaking to DNA India on a telephone, the Dushman actor proudly adds, that Humare Ram has returned to Mumbai with full force, and adds "Within a year, we have done over 160 shows across 12 cities. As an actor, getting such appreciation from the live audience, for such a character is soulfully satisfying."

Speaking about the reaction he received, he proudly adds, "Humara jo Ramayan hai, woh sabse bada maha-kavya hai aur ek abhineeta ke taur pe ek aise shashak kirdaar ko nibhana, Shri Ram ke neti ka prachaar karna ek bahut badi zimmedari hai. Is koshish mein agar hume darshakon ka aisa samarthan mile, toh yeh apne aap mein ek badi uplapdi hai (Our Ramayan is the greatest great poem and playing such a powerful role as an actor and propagating the leadership of Shri Ram is a great responsibility. If we get such support from the audience in this endeavour, then it is a great achievement in itself)."

Over the years, the character of Ram and Raavan has been portrayed by several actors on celluloid. Sometimes it left a major impact, and sometimes it misfired (read Adipurush). Ask him about the depictions of supreme characters, Raghav and Lankesh, he adds, "Koi chand ko Mumbai se dekhta hai, koi Delhi se. Wohi chand Meerat mein baitha insaan bhi dekh raha hai. Logo ki drishti alag ho sakti hai. Aur jaise jiski drishti, waisi shristi. Har baar humne apni seemit soch ke hisaab se yeh katha batane ki koshish ki. Aur isi liye har varnan ka anth aise hi hota hai 'Hari Anant Hari Katha Ananta. Kahahi Sunahi Bahuvidhi Sab Santa'. Iska matlab ki yeh humari samaj hai humara bhav hai. Cheezein badalti rahengi, aur yeh katha ka varnan hote rahenge (Some people see the moon from Mumbai, some from Delhi. The same moon is also being seen by a person sitting in Meerut. People's perspective can be different. And as is one's perspective, so is one's nature. Every time we have tried to tell this story according to our limited thinking. And that is why the end of every adaptation is- 'Hari Anant Hari Katha Ananta. Kahahi Sunahi Bahuvidhi Sab Santa'. It means that this is our understanding, our feeling. Things will keep changing and the description of this story will keep on changing)."

The Indian epic is now been adapted on the big screen by Nitesh Tiwari with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash's Lankeshwar Raavan in Ramayana. Would these actors be able to justify these iconic characters? Ashutosh replies, "Shri Ram ne sirf Raavan ka vadh karne ke liye janam nahi liya. Woh toh kahi na kahi aapke aur humare jeevan mein values ki sthapna ke liye, hume elevate karne ke liye janam liya. Toh jabhi hum unki katha batane ka prayas kare, toh hume badi imaandaari, savdhani aur poori shraddha ke saath koshish karni chaiye (Shri Ram was not sent just to kill Ravana. He took birth to establish values ​​in your and our lives, to elevate us. So whenever we try to tell his story, we should try with great dignity, caution and complete faith)." Speaking about the actors justifying the roles, he adds, "Jab film aayegi, tab iss par aur charcha karenge. Sirf physicality ke basis pe kisi kism ke baat kare toh woh ethical nahi hai (When the film is released, we will discuss this further. If we talk about anything on the basis of physicality alone, then it is not ethical)."