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Ashoke Pandit says he has 'no personal issues' with Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 dispute: 'We've seen bigger stardom'

Amid the Don 3 controversy, Ashoke Pandit said Ranveer Singh should remember those who supported him during difficult times.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 10:43 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ashoke Pandit says he has 'no personal issues' with Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 dispute: 'We've seen bigger stardom'
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The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3 continues to spark debate within the film industry. Amid the discussion, Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) President and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit shared his views on loyalty, professionalism and the recent success of Dhurandhar.

'Excel Signed Ranveer Singh When Four Of His Films Had Not Worked'

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Ashoke Pandit pointed out that Excel Entertainment backed Ranveer Singh during a difficult phase in his career “Excel signed Ranveer Singh when four of his films had not worked. They signed him before Dhurandhar became a success.”

He stressed that people should remember those who support them during challenging times. “It’s great that the film has worked and that he’s operating at another level now. But people should also remember those who stood by them when things weren’t going their way.”

Ashoke Pandit On Stardom In Bollywood

Pandit also spoke about how stardom keeps changing in the film industry and should not be taken for granted. “We’ve seen Rajesh Khanna’s stardom. We’ve seen Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom. We’ve seen Salman Khan’s stardom. Stardom is a very relative thing.”

He added that while popularity is important, trust and commitment matter just as much. “People adore you, clap for you and celebrate your success. That’s a wonderful thing. But commitment and trust are equally important.”

'Aditya Dhar Has Given Life Back To The Industry'

Ashoke Pandit had high praise for filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar, which he believes has helped revive Bollywood at a time when the industry needed a boost. “You have revived the industry. Aditya Dhar has given life back to the industry. He has injected oxygen into the business.”

Calling Dhurandhar a significant success, he said: “It’s the kind of film that can genuinely bring people back to theatres. The entire industry has celebrated that achievement.”

'Dhurandhar And Don 3 Dispute Are Different Issues'

While praising the film, Pandit maintained that the success of Dhurandhar should not be linked to the Don 3 controversy. “We are celebrating Dhurandhar and we will continue to celebrate it. But that is a different issue altogether.”

He further added, “Mixing the success of a film with a contractual dispute only creates confusion.”

'Bollywood Runs On Trust And Relationships'

Talking about the importance of professional commitments, Pandit said the industry functions on trust between producers, actors and technicians. “A producer invests crores based on trust. Hundreds of technicians commit years of their lives to a project because they trust the commitments being made.”

He concluded by saying that accountability is important for everyone, regardless of their position in the industry. “Whether you’re the biggest superstar or the smallest technician, commitments have to be honoured.”

“We have no personal issue with anyone. Our only concern is ensuring that trust and professionalism continue to exist in the industry.”

 

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