Ashoke Pandit hits out at Jaya Bachchan after she pushes man who was taking selfie: 'Public servant can't be...'

BOLLYWOOD
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit strongly criticised Jaya Bachchan’s actions, calling them “highly condemnable” and a “humiliation” towards the people who elected her..
Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan found herself at the centre of controversy after a video went viral showing her pushing a man who approached her for a selfie outside Delhi’s Constitution Club on August 12.
In the clip, Bachchan appears visibly annoyed as the man moves closer, asking, “Kya kar rahe hai aap? What is this?” The man quickly apologised, but the incident sparked a heated debate on social media over celebrities’ behaviour in public spaces.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit strongly criticised Bachchan’s actions, calling them “highly condemnable” and a “humiliation” towards the people who elected her. In his Instagram story, he said public figures, especially elected representatives, should display humility and compassion towards those who admire them. “A public servant can’t afford to be sulking and irritated 24x7,” he added.
Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also weighed in, lashing out at Bachchan in harsh words. She labelled the veteran star as “spoilt” and “privileged,” claiming people tolerate her “tantrums” only because she is Amitabh Bachchan’s wife. Kangana even mocked her Samajwadi Party cap, likening it to a “rooster comb,” and called her a “fighting cock.”
The incident has divided public opinion. While some social media users criticised Bachchan’s reaction as extreme and unnecessary, others defended her, saying she had every right to protect her personal space. The actress has previously expressed her dislike for paparazzi culture and has had multiple run-ins with photographers and fans attempting to take unsolicited pictures.
On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is next slated to appear in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi, although no new updates on the film’s release have been shared.