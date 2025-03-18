Starring Dev Anand, Vyjayanthimala, and Ashok Kumar, Jewel Thief is regarded as one of the best suspense thrillers in Bollywood. The Vijay Anand directorial became a blockbuster upon its release in 1967.

From Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala-starrer Gupt to Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji-starrer Talaash, Bollywood has seen multiple suspense thrillers over the years. However, the one film that started it all was the 1967 film Jewel Thief, which is often regarded as one of the best suspense thrillers made in Indian cinema.

Jewel Thief was headlined by Dev Anand, produced by him and his brother Chetan Anand under their banner Navketan Films, and directed by the third brother Vijay Anand. The film also starred Ashok Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the leading roles. Tanuja, Helen, Faryal, Anju Mahendru, Nazir Hussain, and Jagdish Raj rounded off the primary cast.

Dev Anand is Vijay, the police commissioner's son, who comes under the suspicion for being a jewel thief, but the real jewel thief is Arjun Singh, essayed by Ashok Kumar. He played the mastermind villain in Jewel Thief and surprised the audiences. However, the legendary actor wasn't convinced to play the villain in the film.

It was Vijay Anand who convinced Ashok Kumar by telling him, "I want you to play the title role. It's a very challenging role. The only problem is that we learn in the last reel that your character is the film's bad man. But you've played the anti-hero before. You can do it. In fact, only you can do it." Listening to Vijay's confidence, Dadamoni agreed to do the film.

Jewel Thief is also credited with the trend of placing a song before the climax in the film's screenplay. The song that came before the climax of the 1967 film was Hothon Mein Aisi Baat Main Dabaake Chali Aayi, which was shot in the independent kingdom of Sikkim before it became a part of India in 1975.

The soundtrack of the film, composed by SD Burman, is also counted amongst the best album in Hindi cinema. Apart from Hothom Mein Aisi Baat, the other memorable tracks were Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara, Dil Pukare Aa Re Aa Re, Rulaake Gaya Sapna Mera, Raat Akeli Hai Bujh Gaye Diye, and Aasman Ke Neeche Hum Aaj Apne Peechhe.

The Vijay Anand directorial became a huge success upon its release as it earned around Rs 3.5 crore at the box office in 1967. A sequel titled Return of Jewel Thief was released in 1996 with Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar reprising their roles. The film, that also featured Jackie Shroff, Dharmendra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anu Aggarwal, and Prem Chopra, was a major flop.