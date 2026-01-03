FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati; actor shares health update: 'A bike hit us when...'

On Saturday, Ashish Vidyarthi went live on Instagram from the hospital to update everyone about his and his wife Rupali Barua's condition after their road accident in Guwahati. In the video, the Kill actor said that although the incident did occur, there was "nothing to sensationalise".

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ashish Vidyarthi, wife Rupali Barua meet with road accident in Guwahati; actor shares health update: 'A bike hit us when...'
Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi was recently in the news after reports claimed that he and his wife, Rupali Barua, were injured in a late-night road accident in Guwahati. Several reports stated that a motorcycle hit the couple while they were crossing the road, which caused concern among fans. Soon after these reports, Ashish Vidyarthi decided to clear the air himself.

On Saturday, the actor went live on Instagram from the hospital to update everyone about his and his wife's condition. In the video, the Kill actor said that although the incident did occur, there was "nothing to sensationalise". Vidyarthi shared how the accident happened when they were crossing the street, and a bike suddenly hit them. He assured fans that they were "both fine" and that the injuries were not serious. He also mentioned that Rupali was kept under observation as a precaution and that everything was "okay".

"Just to let you all know, because I'm seeing all kinds of things being reported on many news channels: Rupali and I were crossing a street yesterday when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation, and everything is okay. I'm good too. I've had a small injury, but that's it. I'm absolutely fine. I am walking, talking, standing; everything is normal," he said in the video.

"This is just to inform you that yes, the incident happened, but we are good. There is nothing to sensationalise. That's where things stand. I also checked with the police about the bike rider; he has regained consciousness as well. I wish well for everyone and want to tell you that everything is fine. Thank you so very much," Vidyarthi added.

Ashish Vidyarthi was last seen on the Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors. The other contestants in the Amazon Prime Video show were Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Elnaaz Norouzi, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Lakshmi Manchu, Karan Kundrra, Mukesh Chhabra, Maheep Kapoor, Raftaar, Janvi Gaur, Sufi Motiwala, Anshula Kapoor, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sudhanshu Pandey, Harsh Gujral, and Nikita Luther.

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

