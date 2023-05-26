Ashish Vidyarthi, Rupali Barua wedding: When and where did newly-wedded couple meet? Couple's timeline explained

Newlyweds Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua posing for the camera

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi's second marriage has become the biggest surprising news in the film industry. The 60-year-old actor finding love in a much younger woman, Rupali Barua, has divided netizens. A section of netizens are happy for the actor. Another section of netizens is miffed and trolling the actor for marrying Rupali.

In the presence of close family members, Ashish married Rupali in an intimate ceremony on May 25. After the marriage, the photos of the couple went viral instantly, and people started looking out for more information on Rupali Barua. Well, we have some information for you. Let's start!

When and where did Ruapli and Ashish meet?

As per the report of Ganga Times, Guwahati-hailed Rupali Barua, a fashion entrepreneur met Ashish during a fashion shoot. After the shoot, they exchanged numbers, and that's where it all begin. Before marrying Rupali, the two have dated for a long time. Ashish was divorced from his first wife, Rajoshi Vidyarthi, for ages. Thus, Ashish and Rupali became good friends, and they decided to take their relationship further and get settled for life.

Ashish's son supported his father in marrying Rupali.

Ashish is blessed with a son, Arth Vidyarthi from his ex-wife, Rajoshi Barua. Despite being separated, the estranged couple is co-parenting Arth. As per the reports, Arth encouraged his father to get married again. Arth supported Ashish for the latter's second marriage. Currently, Arth is studying in America. The young lad is interested and wishes to follow in his father's footsteps, and he wanted to become an actor.

Hours after Ashish and Rupali's marriage news got broke. Ashish's dropped a Kolkata vlog in which he is enjoying the game of carrom with local people. The video got a mixed response on the internet. While there were few good comments about the actor. There were some nasty things reported in the comment section as well. Ashish has been actively working in different parts of India. He has done more than 300 films in Hindi, Tamil. Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.