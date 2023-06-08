'So you're supposed to die unhappy...': Ashish Vidyarthi on getting trolled for marrying Rupali Barua at 57

A still of Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua from their wedding

Recently veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi was in the headlines as he got married to Rupali Barua at the age of 57. Ashish divorced his first wife Piloo in 2022 and got hitched to Barua on May 25. Ever since the news of Ashish's marriage surfaced, several netizens have shared their discontent about it. The actor was brutally trolled for getting married at 57. The actor has opened up about getting trolled and shared his views on societal pre-decided notions.

In a conversation with India Today, Ashish stated he has read mean comments on social media after his second marriage was announced. Sharing his views on being called 'bhudha khoosat' he said, "I read words like ‘buddha-khoosat (old and decrepit)’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old." He further added, "We are telling ourselves, ‘Hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.’ So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?"

The actor question why someone's pursuit of happiness is been mocked by others. Ashish explained that a law-abiding human being, who's living dignified life, paying his taxes and working hard. has made a personal choice, to get married, legally, to another person, who's also keen to have a family and live with love. The actor added that he didn't expect such mean comments, "It's a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value." On the work front, Ashish will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya.